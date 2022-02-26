Pulse polio drive across Telangana to be held tomorrow

The pulse polio drive across Telangana will be conducted tomorrow from 8 am to 5 pm. The drive is aimed to administer polio oral drops to over 35 lakh children aged up to five years

The drive will be set up at all government healthcare facilities apart from Aanganwadi centres, government schools, public libraries, bus terminals, railway stations, tourism centres and airports. The health officials have arranged over 25,000 polio booths across Telangana in coordination with Panchayat Raj officials. There are close to 800 mobile teams, nearly 8000 Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANMs) and over 25,000 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers to implement the intensified pulse polio drive.

To cover children who missed out on the first day of the drive, a two-day mop up exercise with field level workers personally visiting slum settlements, construction sites etc to vaccinate children belonging to the transient demography, will be held on Monday and Tuesday.

On Friday, Health Minister, T Harish Rao urged parents to ensure their children are administered the polio drops and make the vaccination drive a success. He urged public representatives to personally participate in the pulse polio vaccination drive, which will go a long way in encouraging parents to turn up at the vaccine booths along with their children.