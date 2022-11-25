Purchase of paddy is in full swing across Telangana: Minister

Hyderabad: The purchase of paddy from farmers is going on in full swing across the Telangana State, said Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar.

The Minister said through 6,129 centres, the State government has sofar purchased about 26 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, which is the highest of eight lakh tonnes compared to the last corresponding year.

He said the paddy was purchased from about 4.16 lakh farmers and Rs.2,154 crore was already credited into the accounts of the respective farmers.

"In general, majority of the paddy procurement is taken place in November and December every year. This time, the State government has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of procurement. Now, the paddy procurement is going on smoothly across the State," Minister Kamalakar said in a release on Friday.