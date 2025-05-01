  • Menu
Rain Predicted Across Telangana, Orange Alert for 17 Districts

The Meteorological Department has warned of possible rain and gusty winds in 21 districts of Telangana, with an orange alert issued for 17 districts.

The Meteorological Department has announced that there is a possibility of rain in 21 districts of Telangana. It has been stated that gusty winds, with speeds of 30-40 km per hour, are expected. Moderate rain is likely in many districts, and officials have issued an orange alert for 17 districts.

The weather in coastal Andhra has changed suddenly. The Meteorological Center has stated that thundershowers are possible in Rayalaseema. High temperatures are also likely to be recorded in many areas.

The weather in the Telugu states has been changing over the past few days. People are suffering from extreme heat and heat waves in many districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Farmers are also facing difficulties due to untimely rains in some places.





