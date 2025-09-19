Rajanna Temple will be developed into a world-class spiritual centre: Aadi Srinivas

“With profound respect for the sanctity of Rajanna Temple and the sentiments of devotees, we are undertaking a grand development and expansion of this historic shrine. This project is not merely about construction; it represents India’s spiritual renaissance, harmoniously blending ancient heritage with a modern vision,” said Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas.

“Our aim is to elevate the Rajanna Temple into a majestic Temple City that reflects Telangana’s deep-rooted devotion, rich culture, and architectural brilliance. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, this landmark initiative is progressing rapidly,” he added.

Currently, Phase 1 of the development work is in full swing, and further phases are set to be rolled out in the coming years, he added.