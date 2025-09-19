  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Rajanna Temple will be developed into a world-class spiritual centre: Aadi Srinivas

Rajanna Temple will be developed into a world-class spiritual centre: Aadi Srinivas
x
Highlights

“With profound respect for the sanctity of Rajanna Temple and the sentiments of devotees, we are undertaking a grand development and expansion of this...

“With profound respect for the sanctity of Rajanna Temple and the sentiments of devotees, we are undertaking a grand development and expansion of this historic shrine. This project is not merely about construction; it represents India’s spiritual renaissance, harmoniously blending ancient heritage with a modern vision,” said Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas.

“Our aim is to elevate the Rajanna Temple into a majestic Temple City that reflects Telangana’s deep-rooted devotion, rich culture, and architectural brilliance. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, this landmark initiative is progressing rapidly,” he added.

Currently, Phase 1 of the development work is in full swing, and further phases are set to be rolled out in the coming years, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick