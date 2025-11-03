Relief for soybean farmers as govt sets up procurement centers

Adilabad: This year, the plight of farmers has become increasingly uncertain. With harvests complete and farmers anxiously awaiting soybean procurement, the government has finally delivered some good news. After months of silence, the government-run agency Markfed has now stepped forward to begin soybean procurement.

In Adilabad district, orders have been issued to establish procurement centers at Adilabad Market Yard, as well as in Bela, Tamsi, Jainad, Ichoda, Boath, Indervelli, Utnoor, Narnoor, and Neradigonda.

Although Markfed typically procures crops at the government-declared MSP each year, this time the delay sparked protests and road demonstrations by farmers across several mandals.

This season, soybean was cultivated across 68,000 acres in Adilabad district. After cotton, soybean is the most widely grown crop in the region. Unfortunately, heavy rains during the flowering and pod-filling stages damaged thousands of acres.

While last year’s yield averaged 10 quintals per acre, this year it has dropped to 6–7 quintals. Procurement will be limited to 7.75 quintals per acre, and farmers must present their passbooks to sell.

Adding to their woes, traders are exploiting the situation by citing poor crop quality and offering lower prices.

While private buyers are purchasing at around ₹4,300 per quintal, Markfed officials have assured that they will procure at MSP, provided the moisture content does not exceed 14%. Even now, heaps of rain-soaked soybeans lie in the open, as farmers wait for procurement to begin.

Farmers must dry their harvested soybean before bringing it to the market yard.

Procurement will be based on moisture content. Last year, Markfed procured 31,000 metric tons of soybean in Adilabad district. Given the reduced yield this year, officials say they will assess quality standards before purchasing the produce brought to market.