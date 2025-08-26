Residents in Gadwal grapple in dark as streetlights fail

Gadwal: Several neighbourhoods in the Gadwal Municipality are reeling under darkness as streetlights remain defunct for days together. Poor maintenance and a lack of timely repairs have left residents frustrated and fearful, especially after recent heavy rains worsened the condition of the town’s roads.

In Bhimnagar and many other wards, streetlights have not been functioning for several days. When questioned, municipal engineering staff reportedly told residents that new lights are unavailable or that the faulty ones had been sent for repairs and would be replaced “soon.” However, residents allege that such assurances have been repeated multiple times without any real action.

Adding to the misery, recent downpours have left roads full of potholes and stagnant water. With cattle frequently occupying the streets, residents say walking or riding through darkened areas has become extremely unsafe. Many fear accidents and even untoward incidents in the pitch-dark lanes.

Citizens complain that earlier they at least had municipal elected representatives to raise such issues, but with the end of the municipal council’s tenure, there is no one directly accountable. “We file complaints, but nothing changes. Officials only cite lack of funds or postpone repairs,” a resident remarked.

The outgoing municipal commissioner, Dasharath, was accused of ignoring the issue during his tenure. With his recent transfer, people are now pinning hopes on the new commissioner, Janakiram Sagar, to respond to the mounting civic concerns and restore normalcy.

Until then, Gadwal residents continue to live in uncertainty struggling with pothole-ridden roads, dark streets, and unresponsive administration.