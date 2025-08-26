Live
- Google to Restrict Sideloading of Apps from Unverified Developers Starting 2026
- 26-foot tall apple Ganesh idol to mark golden jubilee of Natraj Club in Sambalpur
- Researchers Flag Prompt Injection Flaw in Perplexity’s AI Browser Comet, Raise Security Concerns
- Bihar cabinet clears Rs 1,200 crore land acquisition for industrial development
- Coolie Day 12 Earnings: Rajinikanth film faces significant dip at the start of the week.
- PM Modi flags off first 'Made in India' e-Vitara, to be exported to 100 countries
- GST Authority sends tax demand, penalty of over Rs 40 cr to Eternal
- Chennai Police Officer Faces Backlash For Victim-Blaming Comment To Woman Feeding Stray Dogs
- Congress woman panchayat member’s suicide sparks political row in Kerala
- NASA’s Webb Reveals Stunning View of Interstellar Comet
Residents in Gadwal grapple in dark as streetlights fail
Gadwal: Several neighbourhoods in the Gadwal Municipality are reeling under darkness as streetlights remain defunct for days together. Poor...
Gadwal: Several neighbourhoods in the Gadwal Municipality are reeling under darkness as streetlights remain defunct for days together. Poor maintenance and a lack of timely repairs have left residents frustrated and fearful, especially after recent heavy rains worsened the condition of the town’s roads.
In Bhimnagar and many other wards, streetlights have not been functioning for several days. When questioned, municipal engineering staff reportedly told residents that new lights are unavailable or that the faulty ones had been sent for repairs and would be replaced “soon.” However, residents allege that such assurances have been repeated multiple times without any real action.
Adding to the misery, recent downpours have left roads full of potholes and stagnant water. With cattle frequently occupying the streets, residents say walking or riding through darkened areas has become extremely unsafe. Many fear accidents and even untoward incidents in the pitch-dark lanes.
Citizens complain that earlier they at least had municipal elected representatives to raise such issues, but with the end of the municipal council’s tenure, there is no one directly accountable. “We file complaints, but nothing changes. Officials only cite lack of funds or postpone repairs,” a resident remarked.
The outgoing municipal commissioner, Dasharath, was accused of ignoring the issue during his tenure. With his recent transfer, people are now pinning hopes on the new commissioner, Janakiram Sagar, to respond to the mounting civic concerns and restore normalcy.
Until then, Gadwal residents continue to live in uncertainty struggling with pothole-ridden roads, dark streets, and unresponsive administration.