Revanth Reddy recalls last year's voting day, says farmers voted for change

Revanth Reddy reminisced about the momentous decision made by a farmer who, on this very day last year, chose to vote for "change" at the polling booth. This vote, he asserted, has not only altered the farmer's life but has also rewritten history for the agricultural community.

Reddy highlighted a series of initiatives implemented to support farmers, which include:

- A simultaneous loan waiver amounting to Rs 2 lakh.

- An allocation of Rs 7,625 crore as assurance for farmers.

- A bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for grain producers.

- Provision of free electricity worth Rs 10,444 crore.

- An expansive Rs 1,433 crore dedicated to farmer insurance.

- Rs 95 crore set aside for compensation due to crop losses.

- Investments of Rs 10,547 crore in grain purchases.

In total, these initiatives have injected Rs 54,000 crore into the agricultural sector, symbolising a festival of hope and prosperity for farmers across the region.

"This is not merely a figure," Reddy emphasised, "but a reflection of the profound trust that farmers have placed in us."

As the state celebrates this remarkable progress, Reddy called upon everyone to come together to share in the farmers' festival, culminating in a collective gathering in Palamuru.