Revanth Reddy reviews welfare delivery during visit to Sarapaka family
Bhadradri Kothagudem: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy visited the home of a ration card beneficiary in Sarapaka village of Burgampahad mandal and shared a traditional meal with the family, marking the launch of the state’s fine rice distribution scheme. The programme aims to ensure that every poor household in the state has access to better quality rice.
The chief minister visited the home of Bura Srinivas after attending the celestial wedding of Sri Sitarama Swamy at Bhadrachalam. He was accompanied by deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Konda Surekha, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and chief secretary Santhi Kumari.
During the meal, Revanth Reddy interacted with the family members and enquired about their living conditions. He asked Tulasiamma, a member of the household, about the quality of the fine rice being distributed. She said they had little interest in collecting rice earlier when only coarse variety was available, but the current supply of fine rice was proving useful and welcomed by the family.
The chief minister also asked the family whether they were benefiting from other government schemes such as 200 units of free electricity and the ₹500 gas cylinder. Tulasiamma said the free bus travel facility had also been of great help to them.
The meal with the beneficiary family marked the beginning of the fine rice scheme rollout, which is one of several welfare measures being implemented by the state government to support low-income households.