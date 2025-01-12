Live
- Boat races and swimming Competitions held in Atreyapuram
- 100 Indian firms file draft IPO papers, fundraising may surpass Rs 2 lakh cr this year
- Liton, Shakib miss out as Bangladesh announce Champions Trophy squad
- Telangana to issue new ration cards to eligible from Jan 26
- Karate academy masters pay tribute to Swamy Vivekananda
- Celebrate Makar Sankranti with nutritious millet delights
- TTD officials along with ministers hands over Ex-Gratia to stampede victims
- WHERE IS MY KITE?
- A forthright leader who called out Delhi coterie
- UJALA: 10 bright years of energy-efficient lighting
Just In
Revanth Reddy Unveils Former Governor Vidyasagar Rao's Book ‘UNIKA’ at Hyderabad
Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri A. Revanth Reddy, graced the book release event of UNIKA, authored by Sri Vidyasagar Rao, former Governor of Maharashtra, at a grand ceremony held at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri A. Revanth Reddy, graced the book release event of UNIKA, authored by Sri Vidyasagar Rao, former Governor of Maharashtra, at a grand ceremony held at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad. The event witnessed the presence of several prominent personalities from the literary, political, and social sectors.
In his address, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy lauded the intellectual depth and insightful narratives encapsulated in the book. “Sri Vidyasagar Rao has contributed immensely to public service, and now through UNIKA, he brings a treasure trove of wisdom that will inspire generations,” he remarked.
The book delves into Vidyasagar Rao’s reflections on governance, politics, and socio-economic challenges, offering a detailed account of his experiences as a public servant. Speaking about his literary endeavor, Vidyasagar Rao expressed gratitude to the dignitaries present and highlighted the inspiration behind UNIKA.
“Through this book, I aim to provide readers with a blend of my journey and a perspective on the evolving democratic ethos in our country,” said the former Governor.
The event concluded with a lively discussion on the importance of literature in fostering societal change. Attendees commended the Chief Minister’s support for literary and intellectual pursuits, reiterating the need to celebrate thought leaders like Vidyasagar Rao.
UNIKA is expected to serve as a guiding light for policymakers and a source of inspiration for aspiring leaders, adding a new dimension to contemporary Indian literature.