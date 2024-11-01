RR dist Gurukul students block highway

Live
Students from a BC Gurukul school in Batasingaram, Ranga Reddy district, staged a protest on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway, demanding improved conditions in their school.
Students from a BC Gurukul school in Batasingaram, Ranga Reddy district, staged a protest on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway, demanding improved conditions in their school. This resulted in traffic coming to halt for somtime.
Students complained that despite drawing the attention of their teachers and management no one had responded. Frustrated by the lack of this they have been forced to sit on road. They sought immediate intervention of the government to resove isdues like inadequate food in hostels.
They alleged poor education standards and called for justice, raising slogans against the government.
