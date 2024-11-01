  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

RR dist Gurukul students block highway

RR dist Gurukul students block highway
x
Highlights

Students from a BC Gurukul school in Batasingaram, Ranga Reddy district, staged a protest on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway, demanding improved conditions in their school.

Students from a BC Gurukul school in Batasingaram, Ranga Reddy district, staged a protest on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway, demanding improved conditions in their school. This resulted in traffic coming to halt for somtime.

Students complained that despite drawing the attention of their teachers and management no one had responded. Frustrated by the lack of this they have been forced to sit on road. They sought immediate intervention of the government to resove isdues like inadequate food in hostels.

They alleged poor education standards and called for justice, raising slogans against the government.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick