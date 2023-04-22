Rs 13,000 crore spent on Muslim community in nine years, notes CM KCR

Hyderabad: Extending Ramzan greetings to the Muslim community, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday informed that his government has spent nearly Rs 13,000 crore for the welfare and development of the community in last nine years.



The CMO's release said that the CM expressed his wish that the Telangana State will be prosperous with the blessings of Almighty Allah and people live happy together with the blessings of God.

CM KCR reiterated that the land of Telangana symbolises the culture of 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb' and the State government is always committed to preserve Secularism and religious harmony.

He added that the Telangana government extended support to the Muslim community in many fields, including that of education and employment and many initiatives implemented to bring a qualitative change in the community which are yielding results.

He listed out that under Shaadi Mubarak scheme, the government has spent Rs 2,130.92 crore between 2014-15 and 2022-23.

He noted that as many as 204 Minority Residential Schools were established and upgraded as Minorities Residential Colleges in the first phase. Out of total 204 educational institutions, 107 are allocated for boys and 97 to the girls which benefitted 1,30,560 students.

Under the CM Overseas Scholarship scheme, Rs. 20 lakhs and a one-way air fare of Rs. 60,000 is being provided as a scholarship to the students pursuing postgraduate and doctoral courses in foreign universities, it added.