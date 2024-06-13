RTA cracks whip against errant school bus operators

Rangareddy: Following a stern warning to the bus operators flouting Road Transport rules, officials from RTA began cracking the whip against errant operators in Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday.

A day earlier, joint deputy Transport commissioner of Ranga Reddy district M Chandrashekhar Goud had sent a cascading message to the bus operators against playing vehicles more than 15 years of service and without proper documents.

Teams of officials took up inspection drives in the district to check violations, like playing school buses without proper documents. The inspections came ahead of the re-opening of schools after a month-long vacation.

It is learnt that teams were deployed at different locations to carry out vehicle checks, especially for operators hired by different educational institutions in the district.

During the inspections, around 46 buses have been found unfit for road and for evading taxes. The authorities booked cases against such violations under the relevant sections of road transport rules, informed Goud.

“A total five teams consisting of Road Transport department officials and staff were constituted to carry out inspections at multiple places on June 12,” the JDTC said.

Making it aptly clear that busses attached to various educational institutions and became unfit having more than 15 years of service will not be allowed to ply on the roads under any circumstances,” he said. “The bus operators should hire drivers having good experience and not more than 60 years of age.”

“The inspections to check violations will continue. The educational institutions should ensure their buses have secured fitness certificates from the RTA before hitting the roads,” said the JDTC.

Teams from different RTA sections jointly took part in the day’s coordinated inspections. RTA officials from Ranga Reddy, Medchal and Uppal – Kiran Reddy, Krishnaveni, Sunitha, Naveen, Upasini, Pratap Raju,Triveni and Srinivas participated in the checking operations.