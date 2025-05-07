RTC staff withdraw stir plan

Hyderabad: The unions of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) called off their strike, which was scheduled to begin at midnight on May 6, following successful talks with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. The RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) announced the decision after the government agreed to address their demands.

Furthermore, the government has formed a high-level committee with senior IAS officers on the issues of the employees. The committee comprises Naveen Mittal, Lokesh Kumar and Krishna Bhaskar, to hold further discussions with the unions and submit a report.

On Tuesday, the talks were held in the presence of Devarkadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy, Parigi MLA Ram Mohan Reddy, Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, MLC Professor M Kodandaram and higher officials.

After the meeting, the union leaders stated they have decided to call off their strike after getting assurance from the state government. During the meeting with JAC leaders the minister addressed various concerns, including employee workload and stress, while exploring potential solutions. The lengthy discussions, which spanned approximately three hours, also covered the RTC merger extensively.

Following the meeting, RTC JAC leaders informed that they have requested the government to ensure job security. “The government has shown a favourable response regarding private electric buses. The minister assured that steps will be taken to procure electric buses for RTC. Additionally, the government has positively acknowledged compassionate appointments,” they said.

The leaders of the JAC expressed optimism regarding the dues and salary adjustments for retired employees. “Considering the current circumstances, we have chosen to delay the strike for a while, allowing the government an opportunity to address our concerns. However, if our issues remain unresolved, we will certainly set a new date for the strike. This is merely a temporary pause,” the JAC leaders emphasised. TGSRTC management also appealed to employees, emphasising that every rupee earned by the corporation is being used for their welfare. Despite ongoing financial challenges, the government has released long-pending PRC and DA dues, showing its commitment to employees. Strike is not the solution, management said, urging staff to support the negotiation process.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged the unions not to become pawns in the conspiracy of political parties to destabilise the government. He appealed to the leaders of the unions to discuss their issues with the

government.