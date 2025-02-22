  • Menu
Sathupalli: BJP leader backs protestors

Sathupalli: BJP leader and former MLC Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy visited the ongoing relay hunger strike at Kistaram village on Friday, extending his support to the villagers protesting against Singareni Collieries’ CHP silo bunker.

Addressing the gathering, he criticised SCCL for neglecting the severe health crisis caused by coal dust pollution. He assured protesters that he would escalate the issue to SCCL authorities, the Union Minister for Coal and Mines, and the State government to seek an immediate solu-tion.

He urged SCCL to adhere to environmental norms and provide proper rehabilitation for affected residents. Additionally, he demanded a vigilance inquiry into the poor-quality construction of the bunker.

