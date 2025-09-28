Live
SBIT College celebrates Bathukamma with grandeur
Khammam: Bathukamma was celebrated with grandeur and traditional fervour at SBIT (Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology) College on Saturday. The campus came alive with colours, music, and dance as students and faculty gathered to celebrate the festival. Speaking on the occasion, College Chairman Gundala Krishna said, “Bathukamma is not just a festival; it is a reflection of Telangana’s cultural heritage and self-respect. Celebrating it in educational institutions reinforces our roots among the younger generation.”
Students, dressed in traditional attire, actively participated in various cultural events, including competitions in floral arrangements (Bathukamma stacking), ethnic wear contests, and traditional dance performances. Prizes were distributed to the winners by the faculty.