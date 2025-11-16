SC students urged to pursue higher education

Kagaznagar: Members of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Vaddepalli Ramachander and Lav Kush Kumar, emphasized the need to encourage Scheduled Caste (SC) students to pursue higher education.As part of their official tour on Saturday, the members, along with District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre, Sub-Collector Shraddha Shukla, SC Cooperative Society ED Suresh Kumar, and District SC Development Officer Satyajit Mandal, visited Social Welfare schools and hostels in Kagaznagar mandal headquarters.

They reviewed issues relating to student welfare, hostel facilities, and educational standards.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commission members said that all necessary facilities must be provided to ensure that SC students are motivated and supported in their journey toward higher education.

They stressed that nutritious food should be served as per the government-approved menu, with special attention to students’ health. Teachers were advised to impart education in a manner easily understood by the students to help them achieve better academic outcomes.