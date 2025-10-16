SC to hear SLP on BC quota today

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court will hear the arguments on Thursday on a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Telangana government challenging the High Court's interim orders staying the implementation of 42 per cent BC quota in the local body elections.

In view of the hearing in the apex court, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy spoke to legal experts, including state counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on phone and advised them to make strong arguments on behalf of the state government to implement 42 per cent reservation to the Backward Communities in the local body elections. Leaders said that the Chief Minister also advised TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud to meet the legal team in Delhi and to be present in the court during the hearing. A group of BC leaders from the Congress would also go to Delhi to be present in the court during the hearing. BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar would also leave for Delhi if the Cabinet meeting concludes early on Thursday. The BC Welfare Minister was entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating with the legal team during the hearing.

A detailed report on caste census, one-man commission recommendations on the enhancement of BC reservations, two Bills adopted in the Assembly for the increase of BC reservations and Cabinet decisions would be presented in the Apex court during the hearing. “The empirical data collected during the survey will be crucial to defend the government’s claim to increase the BC reservation,” the officials said, adding that the government orders issued as per the data will also be presented in the court.

The previous cases of the enhancement of BC reservation in different courts would also be mentioned during the hearing. The Chief Minister is also ready to go to Delhi if the Supreme Court holds a hearing on the BC reservations for more days