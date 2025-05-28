Live
SCR announces additional stoppage at Manchiryal for two express trains
Hyderabad: To facilitate the passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to provide additional stoppage at Manchiryal station for train no- 06157/06158, MGR Chennai Central – Bhagat Ki Kothi – MGR Chennai Central Express.
An additional stoppage has been introduced at Manchiryal railway station for two express trains. Train no-06157 (MGR Chennai Central – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express) will begin halting at Manchiryal from May 28, with an arrival time of 6:14 am and departure at 6:15 am. Similarly, Train no-06158 (Bhagat Ki Kothi – MGR Chennai Central Express) will stop at the station starting May 31, arriving at 10:34 am and departing at 10:35 am.
