SCR holds review meet on train safety

Hyderabad: South Central Railway conducted a detailed review meeting on the Safety of train operations of the zone on Monday.

During the review meeting, emphasis was given on safety rules and procedure.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR held a detailed review on safety of train operations across the zone and also examined the status of on-going safety drive and advised the officials that deficiencies if any, should be rectified at the earliest. During the meeting, he also instructed the officials to conduct regular safety drives and frequent field inspections to conduct counselling to the safety related staff including the loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, guards, track machine operators, tower wagon operators etc., to strictly adhere to safety procedures to ensure the total safety in running of the trains.

Later stock position of fire prevention safety items like smoke detecting devices, fire extinguishers etc., across the zone was reviewed. Also, progress of ongoing works related to traffic facility, track renewal, doubling works etc., being taken up by divisions was reviewed and he advised the officials to further speed up the works so as to achieve the targets set for the current financial year.