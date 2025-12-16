SCR intensifies winter safety across network

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has reinforced its focus on operational safety and winter preparedness following a high-level safety review meeting held at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad. The meeting was chaired by General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava and attended by principal heads of departments. Divisional Railway Managers from Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Guntakal, and Nanded divisions joined the proceedings via video conference.

During the review, emphasis was placed on conducting special safety drives at all levels to ensure smooth train operations. Senior officials were directed to strengthen field-level supervision and ensure prompt resolution of safety-related issues. The importance of regular training and refresher courses for field staff and supervisors was also underlined to improve skills and compliance with updated rules.

Special attention was given to the maintenance and proper functioning of level crossing gates and gate interlocking systems. The review also covered winter preparedness measures, including cold weather patrolling, safety equipment maintenance, and the availability of fog safety devices, with instructions to address any gaps without delay.