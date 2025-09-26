SCR to run spl trains for festive season

Hyderabad: South Central Railway has announced special trains to facilitate passenger movement during the upcoming festival season. From October 2 to October 30, the Kacheguda–Anakapalle special trains will operate on Thursdays and Fridays, providing 10 services with stops at major stations including Malkajgiri, Guntur, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry. These trains offer various classes, from First AC to General Second Class.Additionally, special trains will run between Charlapalli and Hazrat Nizamuddin on October 7, 8, 16, and 17.

These services will halt at important stations such as Kazipet, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, and Agra Cantt, catering to passengers with First AC to Sleeper class coaches.These efforts aim to ensure a comfortable journey for festival travelers, easing congestion across the South Central Railway network.