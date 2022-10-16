See how students facing trouble in crossing flooded road in KCR's constituency

Siddipet: In a heart wrenching incident, school students were forced to cross the flooded road in Veluru village, Wargal Mandal in Siddipet. Ironically, the area falls in the constituency of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. According to the sources, a few students from Sitarampalli are studying in a government school in Veluru.



It is said that the students faced trouble crossing the flood-inundated road between Veluru and Sitarampali and the locals helped them to cross the road. It is learnt that there is no other alternative to reach Sitarampalli and the villagers and parents of the students are demanding to construct a bridge over the stream