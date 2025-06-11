  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Seethakka felicitates Bojju Patel

Seethakka felicitates Bojju Patel
x
Highlights

Khanapur: MLA Veda Bojju Patel called on Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka at the Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.On this occasion, district...

Khanapur: MLA Veda Bojju Patel called on Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka at the Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

On this occasion, district in-charge Minister Seethakka felicitated Khanapur MLA Bojju Patel, who has been appointed as the state general secretary of TPCC, with a shawl and wished him well. Congress Party Both constituency in-charge Aade Gajender and others were present at the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick