Seethakka felicitates Bojju Patel

Khanapur: MLA Veda Bojju Patel called on Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka at the Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

On this occasion, district in-charge Minister Seethakka felicitated Khanapur MLA Bojju Patel, who has been appointed as the state general secretary of TPCC, with a shawl and wished him well. Congress Party Both constituency in-charge Aade Gajender and others were present at the event.