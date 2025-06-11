Live
- ‘Suriya46’ goes on floors with grand launch
- Karnataka Govt Holds RCB and BCCI Responsible for Bengaluru Stampede; Court Hearing Continues
- Tollywood film director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary passes away
- Google Tightens Hybrid Work Rules in US, Offers Exit Packages to Remote Employees
- KCR's inquiry on Kaleshwaram ends, heads to visit injured Palla Rajeshwar Reddy
- Telangana Weather Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms to Soak State All Week
- Axiom-4 Mission Delayed Again Due to Rocket Oxygen Leak | India’s Second Astronaut Launch Postponed
- Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India with 100x Zoom, Slim Design, and Dimensity 9300+ Chip
- Zuckerberg Takes Charge: Meta Launches Bold Mission to Build Superintelligent AI
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
Seethakka felicitates Bojju Patel
Highlights
Khanapur: MLA Veda Bojju Patel called on Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka at the Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.On this occasion, district...
Khanapur: MLA Veda Bojju Patel called on Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka at the Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
On this occasion, district in-charge Minister Seethakka felicitated Khanapur MLA Bojju Patel, who has been appointed as the state general secretary of TPCC, with a shawl and wished him well. Congress Party Both constituency in-charge Aade Gajender and others were present at the event.
Next Story