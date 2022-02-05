Several changes will take place in agriculture sector in next 25 years, says Narendra Singh Tomar

The Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hoped that ICRISAT will move forward with a fresh target in achieving its goals in respect to agricultural. He congratulated ICRISAT on celebrating the Golden Jubilee anniversary. He wished that the institute should do more research on the creation of new varieties. The Union Minister reminded that allocations to the agriculture sector have increased in the budget since 2005 and major changes will take place in our agricultural sector in the next 25 years

Tomar further heaped praises on the farmers who are working very hard to increase crop yield. "Earlier, we have Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan slogans and now with the prime minister Narendra Modi initiative new slogans such as Jai Anusandhan has been added, " Said union minister.

He said that small scale seeds are playing a major role in the diet of the people of the country and emphasised the need for research on it.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the ICRISAT Golden Jubilee logo and launched Climate Change Research Centre. Later, Modi wished everyone a happy Golden Jubilee. congratulated all those involved in the 50-year journey of ICRISAT.