Severe heatwave expected to grip Telangana, red alert issued for northern districts

Highlights
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for northern districts of Telangana, warning of an impending surge in temperatures.
Temperatures have been rising consistently in recent days, and the IMD’s forecast suggests that the situation is likely to worsen, particularly in the northern parts of Telangana. Authorities have advised residents to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related health issues.
