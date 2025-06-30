Shah gets a grand welcome

Nizamabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited Nizamabad city on Sunday, was given a grand welcome by senior officials and public representatives. The latter reached the Nizamabad Integrated District Offices Complex (New Collectorate) at 2.15 pm by a special helicopter.

Senior officials and public representatives welcomed Amit Shah with bouquets at the helipad.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy accompanied Amit Shah to Nizamabad in a helicopter, while Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, MP Arvind, Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana, Turmeric Board Chairman Palle Gangareddy, BJP national leaders K Laxman, Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy, Police Commissioner Sai Chaitanya and others gave a warm welcome to Amit Shah.

Amid tight security arrangements, the Shah reached Vinayak Nagar in a special convoy and inaugurated the newly established National Turmeric Board office with great fanfare.

From there, he reached Baswa Garden in a convoy and participated in the inaugural meeting of the Turmeric Board and addressed the turmeric farmers and board officials.

District In-charge Minister Dhanasari Anasuya, State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Nizamabad Rural MLA Bhupathi Reddy, State Seed Development Corporation Chairman Anvesh Reddy, Cooperative Union Limited Ch airman Manala Mohan Reddy, Additional Collector Kiran Kumar, Turmeric Board officials and farmers participated in the programme.

