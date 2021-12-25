'Sharks' gobble up vast chunk of Dargah land in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Thousands of devotees from all parts of the State visit Hazrath Syed Lateef Shah Khadari Baba Dargah seeking blessings and fulfillment of their prayers but nobody cares about the land of the shrine being gobbled up by the land sharks gradually for several years.

Both authorities and caretakers are looking other way while the lands of the dargah and waqf properties are being encroached upon.

The officials are not taking any action against those who are constructing buildings, and buying and selling lands of Dargah illegally.

Nobody is asking how socalled developers are building after building on the Latif Shah Khadari Dargah lands worth crores.

Hazrath Syed Lateef Shah Khadari Baba Dargah is located in the heart of Nalgonda town on a hillock.

Thousands of devotees visit this dargah which has a history of over hundred years. Festivities are also conducted every year celebrate the urs of Hazrath Syed Lateef Shah Khadari Baba.

A survey conducted in 2011-12 found that 400 persons had built houses illegally on the dargah land.

However, there were allegations that officials did not take any action on encroachers due to the political pressure of then ruling Congress party.

The encroachments on the dargah lands stopped for a while but it started again recently. A survey by the authorities has revealed that lands belonging to Eidgah on Munugode Road have been encroached.

In survey number 768 of Eidgah land, 18.09 acres of land is in the Waqf Board Gazette. However, 7.09 acres of the land has been identified as encroached.

There are allegations that encroachers are also eying the burial ground. The cancellation of the deeds of the graveyard lands by the Collector created sensation.

There are allegations that even though dargahs and mosques have committees but they have failed to protect the waqf lands and assets in Nalgonda town.

Locals feel that authorities concerned will have to take initiative to protect the lands of Lateef Shah Khadari Dargah and waqf properties located in the district headquarters.

They have been demanding a comprehensive inquiry into encroached lands of Dargha and wakf lands to expose the role of the leaders of the ruling party as well as opposition parties.