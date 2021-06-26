Sircilla: Sharmila demands KCR to bring Covid treatment under Aarogyasri

Sircilla: YS Sharmila demanded Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao to bring the treatment for Covid-19 under Aarogyasri scheme for the benefit of the poorer sections.

She toured the Rajanna Sircilla district on Friday and visited Covid affected families. Speaking to media persons on the occasion, she demanded the government to grant ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of victims who died of Covid-19.

The poorer sections in Telangana were deprived of Aarogya Sri benefit, she said and accused the TRS government of lacking concern towards the health of the poor. Many patients have died due to lack of financial capacity to get better treatment.

There were no beds in government hospitals, no oxygen and no doctors. If anyone goes to private hospitals, they are asked to spend lakhs of rupees. The Chief Minister should come out of the farmhouse and look at the plight of the poor, Sharmila demanded.

'When we asked the CM to include Covid treatment in Aarogyasri, he said that it was included in the Ayushman Bharath scheme, which the CM himself has described as a useless scheme. How could someone justify his words' she sought to know.

Why did the CM go to Yashoda hospital for the treatment when he was tested positive for Covid, why not to the same government hospital in the town? Does he have faith in the government hospital? Sharmila questioned.

Sharmila further demanded the State government not to reopen the schools as the Covid situation was not yet normal. She offered garlands to the statue of YSR in Siddipet, Vanta Mamidi and Pragnapur during her tour.