SIT formed to investigate betting apps case

Hyderabad: A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the betting apps case under the leadership of CID Director General. The team comprises five senior police officers who will oversee the investigation and take necessary measures to curb online betting activities.

The SIT includes senior police officer Ramesh Reddy, along with SPs Sindhu Sharma and Venkatalakshmi. Additional SP Chandrakant and DSP Shankar have also been appointed to the team. The officers will investigate cases transferred to the SIT and provide recommendations to prevent betting-related activities.

The Director General of Police (DGP) has directed the SIT to complete the investigation within 90 days. The team is expected to take stringent action against those involved in illegal betting operations and suggest preventive measures to tackle the issue effectively.