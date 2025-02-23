Live
SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Operations in Full Swing
- Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao review the situation on-site
- Minister Jupally enters the tunnel with NDRF and Army teams
Rescue operations are in full swing following the collapse of the roof inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel. Reports confirm that two engineers, two operators, and four workers are trapped inside.
The government has deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Army teams to carry out rescue operations. Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao visited the site, reviewed the situation, and provided directions to officials.
As part of the rescue efforts, oxygen is being supplied inside the tunnel, and continuous efforts are being made to pump out the water, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao stated. He mentioned that debris and accumulated water are posing challenges to the operation, but rescue teams are working tirelessly to clear them. The teams have already reached the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) area, and the minister expressed confidence that the trapped workers would be rescued soon.
Officials assured that the government and rescue teams are closely monitoring the situation and making every effort to ensure the safe evacuation of those trapped.