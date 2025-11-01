  • Menu
Sneha Society divyang students take out unity rally
Nizamabad: Under the auspices of the Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction Divyang School, in the city, a group of mentally retarded divyang students...

Nizamabad: Under the auspices of the Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction Divyang School, in the city, a group of mentally retarded divyang students and teachers organized a huge rally on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

This rally continued from the Sneha Society school through the old streets and proclaimed the unity of the country with the slogans of Eikmatyam Mahabalam, Hum Sab Ek Hai, United We Stand, Mera Bharat Mahan... After this rally, a national unity pledge programme was organized at the Sneha Society Divyang School.

