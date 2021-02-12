South Central Railway launches 50th Kisan Rail to boost agricultural sector

Secunderabad: A major milestone in the freight movement of Nanded Division was achieved on Thursday, when the 50thKisan Rail from Nagarsol station in the state of Maharashtra has been started, once again proving the commitment of South Central Railway(SCR) in boosting the agricultural sector.

This has been achieved in a short span of 38 days since the start of the first Kisan Rail from Nagarsol on January 5. All these Kisan rails have been given 50 per cent tariff concession under the scheme "Operation Greens - TOP to Total" by the Union Ministry of Food processing Industries. Nagarsol and its surrounding areas are very famous for Onion cultivation and they are transported to different parts of the country with major share by roadways. Traders and farmers were facing a lot of difficulties due to abnormal delay and enroute losses by road transport.

The freight Team of the Nanded Division got in touch with the farmers community making them aware of the ease benefits of loading their produce by Kisan rails in terms of relatively less requirement of quantity to start a train, tariff advantages, hassle-free and fast transportation among others.Accordingly, Kisan Rails with onions are being loaded and transported to farthest places in Eastern and North Eastern states viz., New Guwahati, New Guwahati, Malda Town, New Jalpaiguri Agartala, Baihata, GourMalda, Naugachia, Chitpur, Sankrail Goods Terminal and Fatuha among others for getting relatively higher price.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya has expressed his happiness on the achievement. He praised Nanded Division Officials for their efforts in operation of Kisan Rail on uninterrupted basis. He conveyed special thanks to the farmers/traders for associating with Railways.