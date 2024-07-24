Live
- State Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao Releases Water from Gudipalli Reservoir to Ayacut
- MLA, Collector, and SP Review Arrangements for Chief Minister's Visit
- Saptanadulu Sangamam Temple Submerged in River Waters
- Girls Should Be Aware of Laws: District Legal Services Authority Secretary Sabitha
- Blue Colt Police Rescue a 26 years woman from committing Suicide
- Farmers Protest Over Incomplete Bharath Mala Compansation
- SP Assured Full Investigation into alleged Attack on Poker Base
- DC BM Santhosh Advocates for Enhanced Oil Palm Cultivation
- BJP Gadwal Town Executive body Meeting Held in DK Bangalow
- CPI leader Criticizes the Union Budget as a Corporate favourite
The District Superintendent of Police, T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, has announced a comprehensive investigation into allegations of an attack on a poker base.
Gadwal: The District Superintendent of Police, T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, has announced a comprehensive investigation into allegations of an attack on a poker base. This announcement comes amid demands from media personnel for clarity on the incident.
In a statement, the District SP explained that Additional District SP Mr. K. Guna Shekhar has been directed to lead the investigation. The District SP assured that appropriate action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.
The SP also urged any victims related to the allegations to come forward. "If there are any victims, they should contact us directly or by phone to lodge a complaint. An investigation will be initiated promptly," he stated. The SP further assured that if the allegations are substantiated, strict action will be taken against the culprits, and their identities will be kept confidential to protect the victims.
This move aims to address the concerns raised by the community and ensure justice is served. The police department has emphasized its commitment to transparency and accountability in handling such cases.