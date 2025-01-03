SP distributes blanket

Nirmal: SP Janaki Sharmila said that everyone in society should cultivate the quality of service. Blankets were distribut-ed to the disabled and elderly people at the Shantiniket-an Mentally Disabled Center in Kondapur village of Nirmal Rural mandal on the occasion of the New Year and winter season.

Shantiniketan Dr. Pannela Janardhan, Dr. Krishnaraju, Director Shanigarapu principal Chinnayya, teacher Rekha and teachers participated in the programme.