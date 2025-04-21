Live
- State Civil Services Day celebrated in Sikkim
- Maha CM bats for project completion within the set deadlines
- 'I will be 2000 percent behind him': Vasseur defends Hamilton after Saudi GP struggles
- Congress Leaders Join Muslim Community in Gadwal, Demand Immediate Withdrawal of Wakf Amendment Bill
- MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy Stands with Minorities in Protest Against Waqf Board Law
- MP Mallu Ravi Highlights Bhū Bhārati Act as a Comprehensive Solution for Farmers’ Land Issues at Awareness Meet in Alampur
- SP T. Srinivas Rao Interacts with Newly Assigned Home Guards, Emphasizes Discipline and Public Service
- Blackmailed by ex-lover: Teacher who represented K’taka at national level, kills self
- Apple Cider Vinegar: A Natural Boost for Digestion, Detox, and Gut Health
- They don’t know how to compete with BJP: UP Minister Anil Rajbhar slams SP
SP T. Srinivas Rao Interacts with Newly Assigned Home Guards, Emphasizes Discipline and Public Service
Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police, Mr. T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, addressed Home Guard officers and emphasized the importance of carrying out their...
Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police, Mr. T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, addressed Home Guard officers and emphasized the importance of carrying out their duties with discipline, dedication, and a commitment to public service, thereby earning the appreciation and trust of the community.
In a formal interaction held today at the Grievance Hall, the SP met with 53 Home Guards who were recently assigned to Jogulamba Gadwal district from Mahabubnagar district as part of a rotation system.
During the session, the SP highlighted that special attention would be paid to the welfare of the Home Guards by the local police authorities. He assured the personnel that any issues faced during duty assignments would be addressed immediately if brought to the attention of the concerned officials.
He advised the Home Guards to maintain strict discipline, focus on their physical and mental health, and be alert and responsible while performing daily duties. He also urged them to follow instructions given by superior officers and perform to the best of their abilities in their designated roles.
The SP mentioned that starting from today, the Home Guards would be assigned duties across various departments such as:
MT Section (Motor Transport)
General Duty
Blue Colts (mobile patrol units)
Traffic Division
Dispatch/Postal Duties
He encouraged them to utilize this opportunity to enhance their professional skills and become more proficient in the sections they are assigned to.
The SP concluded by expressing hope that the Home Guards would perform their duties with dedication and integrity, helping to build a positive image of the police department among the public.
The program was also attended by:
DSP of Armed Forces Mr. Narender Rao
RI Mr. Venkatesh
RSI Mr. Vijay Bhaskar
Along with Home Guard officers and staff from Mahabubnagar district.
This interaction marks a proactive step by the Jogulamba Gadwal police leadership to strengthen team coordination, ensure personnel welfare, and uphold high standards of law enforcement across the district.