SP T. Srinivas Rao Interacts with Newly Assigned Home Guards, Emphasizes Discipline and Public Service

Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police, Mr. T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, addressed Home Guard officers and emphasized the importance of carrying out their duties with discipline, dedication, and a commitment to public service, thereby earning the appreciation and trust of the community.

In a formal interaction held today at the Grievance Hall, the SP met with 53 Home Guards who were recently assigned to Jogulamba Gadwal district from Mahabubnagar district as part of a rotation system.

During the session, the SP highlighted that special attention would be paid to the welfare of the Home Guards by the local police authorities. He assured the personnel that any issues faced during duty assignments would be addressed immediately if brought to the attention of the concerned officials.

He advised the Home Guards to maintain strict discipline, focus on their physical and mental health, and be alert and responsible while performing daily duties. He also urged them to follow instructions given by superior officers and perform to the best of their abilities in their designated roles.

The SP mentioned that starting from today, the Home Guards would be assigned duties across various departments such as:

MT Section (Motor Transport)

General Duty

Blue Colts (mobile patrol units)

Traffic Division

Dispatch/Postal Duties

He encouraged them to utilize this opportunity to enhance their professional skills and become more proficient in the sections they are assigned to.

The SP concluded by expressing hope that the Home Guards would perform their duties with dedication and integrity, helping to build a positive image of the police department among the public.

The program was also attended by:

DSP of Armed Forces Mr. Narender Rao

RI Mr. Venkatesh

RSI Mr. Vijay Bhaskar

Along with Home Guard officers and staff from Mahabubnagar district.

This interaction marks a proactive step by the Jogulamba Gadwal police leadership to strengthen team coordination, ensure personnel welfare, and uphold high standards of law enforcement across the district.