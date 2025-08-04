Speed should be increased in resolving applications received in the Bhu Bharati Act Revenue Conference - State Revenue Secretary D.S. Lokesh Kumar

Wanaparthy dist: Revenue Secretary Lokesh Kumar has instructed the Collectors to take prompt action to resolve the applications received in the Bhu Bharati Act 2025 Revenue Conference.

The Revenue Secretary held a review with the Additional Collectors on Monday through video conference on the resolution of applications received in the district-wise Revenue Conference.

It was suggested that the resolution of applications should be expedited. The Chief Minister will hand over appointment documents to the village administration officers at the LB Stadium on August 15, and it was suggested that the necessary vacancies, rosters, etc. should be prepared for this.

Additional Collector Revenue N., who participated in this video conference, Kimya Nayak said that 7648 applications were received during the revenue conference in Wanaparthy district and 8837 notices have been issued so far to resolve them. He said that 696 applications have been approved and updated so far. He informed that the speed of resolving the remaining applications will be increased by following the rules.

RDO Subramaniam, Administrative Officer Bhanu Prakash, D. Section Superintendent Madan Mohan and others participated.