Speed up recruitment process: Vinod Kumar to Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnav

Hyderabad: Pointing out that shortage of staff due to vacant posts was severely hampering functioning of the railways and compromising passenger safety, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Monday urged Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnav to expedite and prioritise the recruitment process.

In a letter to Union minister he pointed out that there were 3.12 lakh vacancies in railways and over 30,000 alone in the South Central Railway (SCR). The staggering number of vacancies is alarming and raises significant concerns about the operational efficiency and safety of the railway network, he said.

Vinod Kumar said SCR was a vital railway zone that serves Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka. It plays a crucial role in transportation of passengers and goods, serving as a lifeline for millions of people. However, shortage of staff due to vacant posts was severely hampering functioning of the railways and compromising passenger safety.

“It is imperative that recruitment process is expedited and prioritised to fill the vacancies with competent persons who possess necessary skills and expertise to handle responsibilities associated with the role. “By doing so we can mitigate the risks posed by under-qualified personnel and work towards preventing future disasters. The safety and well-being of the railway system and its passengers should always remain our top priority,” said Vinod Kumar.

He pointed out that several key positions, such as ticket collectors, station masters, locomotive pilots, track maintainers, and other technical staff, remain unfilled in SCR. “This manpower shortage has led to numerous issues, including inadequate safety measures, lack of regular maintenance checks, resulting in potential safety hazards for both passengers and staff, delays and disruptions, overburdening staff, deteriorating service quality.

The BRS leader urged the Union minister’s immediate intervention to address shortage of staff in SCR. He suggested fast-tracking the recruitment process, ensuring adequate training facilities, attractive incentives and collaboration with educational institutions. These would not only address the staff shortages, but also contribute to overall development and growth of SCR. It will enhance the operational efficiency, safety standards and passenger experience, thereby aligning with the government's vision of a robust and modern railway system, he added.