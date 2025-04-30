  • Menu
Speed Up the Works – Mission Bhagiratha ENC Krupakar Reddy
Nagar kurnool: Mission Bhagiratha Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) Krupakar Reddy inspected the ongoing construction works of the 3 MLD Water Treatment Plant in Domalpenta village of Amrabad Mandal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the ENC instructed officials to expedite the construction works without delay. He emphasized the need to ensure adequate drinking water supply to the residents of Domalpenta, Eegalapenta, Pathalaganga, and Govindharajula villages, and directed that a 40 HP motor be kept ready to support the supply.

SC Jagannmohan, EE Sudhakar Singh, DE Hemalatha, and AE Sandeep Ravi were present during the inspection.

