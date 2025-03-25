Spend more on RR devpt: Malreddy

Hyderabad : Stating that Ranga Reddy contributes huge funds in taxes to government but fails to get its due share, Congress member Malreddy Ranga Reddy on Monday demanded the government to spend more on the district.

Speaking on various demands in the Assembly, he said that the government gets huge income from the district, but the same is not spent on its development. The government should enhance the budget for Rangareddy’s development.

Reddy lashed out at the BRS government stating that it just uttered dialogues that it will transform the city into Dallas, Istanbul, London, but failed to take up any development work. The BRS had promised to clean Hussain Sagar and fill it with ‘coconut water’, but it remains the same, he said.

He said CM Revanth Reddy was taking all steps to have cities like America and that would be a reality with Fourth City. Reddy asked the members to purchase lands near the Fourth City, as prices were low and were bound to increase in the future. He urged CM to take stringent action against encroachers of water bodies. He said that BRS was in power for ten years, but never thought of expanding the Metro Rail to tide over increasing traffic problems.