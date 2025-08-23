State cabinet to take call on holding local body polls

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet is likely to take a crucial decision over local body elections on Monday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy convened a cabinet meeting to discuss the deadline set by High Court on holding local body elections before September 30 and the challenges to implement BC quota in the polls.

Since the 42 percent BC quota bill was pending before the Union Government, the cabinet is likely to give its approval to hold the local body elections by implementing the existing 32 per cent BC quota.

The Political Affairs Committee of the State Congress unit is also set to discuss the local body elections on Sunday before the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet will also review the High Court’s observation on PC Ghose Commission report on Kaleshwaram project and decide on a special Assembly session to debate the report in the House.