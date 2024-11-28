State govt balking at NDSA tests, says Jal Shakti expert

Hyderabad: The State government was not supporting the NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority) in providing details about the geo technical and geo physical test results to prepare a report on the damage of Medigadda, Sundilla, and Annaram barrages in the Kaleshwaram project, Advisor to Jal Shakti Ministry V Sriram said while submitting an affidavit to the Justice Ghose Commission on Wednesday.

Sriram appeared before the Commission and submitted the details on the permissions granted to Kaleshwaram by the Jal Shakti Ministry, violation of norms by the previous BRS government in the construction of the three barrages for lifting water from Kaleshwaram project and the sunk of piers of the Medigadda barrage.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting with the Commission, he said that the State government did not conduct the tests recommended by the NDSA.

The dam safety authority has already submitted an interim report to the State government and recommended taking up repairs of the damaged barrages as per the norms stipulated by the Ministry of Jal Shakti. He pointed out that the irrigation wing filled the cavities without seeking the NDSA's permission. As a result, geo technical data could not be detected to ascertain the damage of the barrage.

The NDSA also asked the State government to conduct geophysical tests and send the report to the authority. Sriram said that the government has not yet complied with the orders. The delay in the preparation of geo physical tests was the main reason the NDSA did not prepare the final report on barrages and to complete the repairs of the damaged structures.