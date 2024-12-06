State govt rolls out Indiramma Housing Scheme

Hyderabad: With the objective to provide 25 lakh houses in five years, the State government will start the process of identifying beneficiaries for phase I of the Indiramma housing scheme from December 6. It aims to give 4.5 lakh houses to those living in absolute poverty at an outlay of Rs 3,000 crore.

The Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, who launched the special mobile app for selecting beneficiaries under the Indiramma housing scheme at the Secretariat, said that the selection of the candidates will be completely transparent with the help of this AI-powered app. He announced that in this phase-I, 3,500 houses were being constructed in each Assembly constituency, and the government will provide Rs five lakh to each house through the green channel while ensuring there are no shortcomings. “The houses will be granted to those who own land, and priority will be given to the physically disabled, agricultural labourers, sanitation workers, Dalits, tribals, widows, and transgenders,” he explained.

He also said that the government will provide a special quota for tribals in the allotment of Indiramma houses in the constituencies that come under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA). “Houses will be allotted to the Chenchus of Nallamala, Gonds of Adilabad, and the Koyas in Bhadrachalam in the special quota,” he assured.

The CM said that the previous Congress government, which was in power in the State for ten years from 2004 to 2014, had built 25.04 lakh Indiramma houses. However, in contrast to this BRS regime, which created hype for 2BHK, was able to complete only 65,000 houses, most of which went to ineligible. The Congress government also allocated Rs195 crore for the completion of 35,000 houses that were left incomplete by the KCR government. “KCR failed to complete the construction of double-bedroom houses in ten years. Their misplaced priorities focused on themselves as they built Pragati Bhavan like a mansion; the Secretariat was constructed, citing Vastu as the reason, and they have numerous farmhouses, including those in Gajwel and Janwada, but failed to prioritise the housing for the poor,” he alleged.