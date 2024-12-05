Students Must Be Provided with Quality Meals - DEO Ramesh Kumar

Live
Just In
On Thursday, DEO Ramesh Kumar conducted surprise inspections at Ram Reddy Pally and Chinna Muddanuru primary schools in Telkapally Mandal.
Nagar Kurnool: On Thursday, DEO Ramesh Kumar conducted surprise inspections at Ram Reddy Pally and Chinna Muddanuru primary schools in Telkapally Mandal. He attended the morning prayer at Ram Reddy Pally School and interacted with teachers and students. Later, he inspected the Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School in Nagarkurnool Mandal, examining facilities like the dormitory, storeroom, kitchen, and playground.
He reviewed the quality of stored rice, vegetables, and other supplies. DEO inspected the vegetables prepared for cooking and checked the quality of eggs to ensure they were not spoiled. He emphasized providing nutritious and tasty meals to students daily, following the menu.
The DEO instructed staff to maintain cleanliness in food preparation and ensure the storeroom is organized to prevent contamination. He urged reporting any supply of adulterated or poor-quality food items immediately to authorities. he said Health checks for students should be conducted regularly to prioritize their well-being.
Interacting with students, he inquired about the quality of food, accommodation, teaching, and daily routines. He encouraged them to excel in their studies and aim for higher goals. The DEO also advised students to report any.