Students Urged to Set Higher Goals and Chase Excellence: MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy

"Set your sights high and work tirelessly to reach the top," said MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, as he applauded the outstanding performance of students from Mahabubnagar in the recent EAMCET and CBSE examinations.

In a heartening interaction at his camp office, the MLA congratulated achievers from Rishi Junior College, who secured top ranks in the EAMCET Agriculture and Engineering streams. Swarna Kumar, who bagged an impressive 73rd state rank in Agriculture, and Praneeth Kumar Reddy, who achieved 1521st rank in Engineering, were felicitated in the presence of their proud parents and college directors.

Commending the students, the MLA said, “This is just the beginning. Keep raising the bar and aim for national and global success. Consistent hard work and high ambitions will shape your future.”

Adding to the celebratory mood, the MLA also honored bright minds from Mount Basil School for their stellar CBSE Class 10 results. N. Sai Sri Charan, who scored 492 out of 500 marks, and P. Chetan, with 484 marks, received special recognition for their academic brilliance. Several other students who secured excellent results were also felicitated.

The event was graced by school chairman Chandrakala Venkataiah, directors Sireesha Praveen Kumar, Poojitha Mohan Reddy, Sushanth Krishna, and principals Bhupal Reddy and Somashekar Reddy. The proud parents and jubilant students were all smiles as they received encouragement and blessings from the MLA.