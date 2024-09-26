T-Congress eyes Krishnaiah, efforts on to woo BC neta

Hyderabad: Withina day of BC leader R Krishnaiah resigning as MP representing YSRCP, the Telangana Congress began efforts to woo him. Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi and other senior leaders met with Krishnaiah to persuade him to join the party.

Speculation is rife that Krishnaiah may either join the BJP or form his own party in the coming days. With the Congress aiming to leverage the BC factor by conducting a census in the state, they are determined not to leave anything to chance.

In addition to Mallu Ravi, former MP and senior leader V Hanumantha Rao also reached out to Krishnaiah, advocating for his inclusion to strengthen the representation of Backward Castes. Rao, who sees himself as a champion of the BC cause, explained the potential benefits for the community, highlighting the party's commitment to implementing BC reservations once the census is complete.