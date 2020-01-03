Telangana: 250 sheep die after being hit by lorry in Warangal

As many as 250 sheep were killed after getting hit by a lorry on the bridge near Pakala lake here at Khanapuram of Warangal rural district on Thursday midnight.

The mishap took place in Pakala-Vagedu forest area when a farmer was driving around 500 sheep home. The flock of sheep stuck between the lorry tyres, it became difficult for the driver to move the vehicle following which he left the vehicle and fled from the spot.

On learning the incident, the Khanapuram police reached the spot and collected details. The farmer said that around Rs 18 lakh loss has been incurred. An investigation is underway.

On October 22, 2017-around 400 sheep died near Bhongir after they were hit by a train. The Superfast Falaknuma express which was going to Howrah in Kolkata rammed into the flock of sheep grazing near the railway tracks in Bhongir.