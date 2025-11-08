Live
- Letting my bike Dyna go was one of the hardest losses of my life, says actor Gautham Karthik
- Business rivalry behind daylight killing of BJP leader Neelu Rajak: Police
- Apple iPhone 18 Series to Feature Major 24MP Front Camera Upgrade, Foldable Variant May Debut with Under-Screen Lens
- Indian smartphone market set to witness moderate growth in 2025, 5G leads
- Loco pilot injured, train service between Banihal & Baramulla halted after bird hit
- India seeks equitable climate action at CoP30 summit in Brazil
- Winter Session of Parliament to be held from Dec 1 to 19
- Gold theft case: Court orders lie-detector test on six Padmanabhaswamy temple employees
- Telangana Government Launches Major Road Infrastructure Initiative
- Flight operations at Delhi airport back to normal: DIAL
Telangana: Car catches fire after hitting divider in Nalgonda
A significant road accident occurred in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Saturday morning when an Innova car collided with a divider during a U-turn...
A significant road accident occurred in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Saturday morning when an Innova car collided with a divider during a U-turn on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway 65 at Gundrampally in Chityala mandal. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn and, shortly afterwards, the engine ignited, leading to the car being completely engulfed in flames.
Emergency services responded swiftly, with fire brigade personnel arriving to extinguish the blaze. Fortunately, all eight passengers aboard the vehicle managed to escape unharmed. However, the accident resulted in traffic congestion on the highway as the overturned car obstructed the road.
