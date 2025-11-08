Telangana: Car catches fire after hitting divider in Nalgonda

A significant road accident occurred in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Saturday morning when an Innova car collided with a divider during a U-turn on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway 65 at Gundrampally in Chityala mandal. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn and, shortly afterwards, the engine ignited, leading to the car being completely engulfed in flames.

Emergency services responded swiftly, with fire brigade personnel arriving to extinguish the blaze. Fortunately, all eight passengers aboard the vehicle managed to escape unharmed. However, the accident resulted in traffic congestion on the highway as the overturned car obstructed the road.