Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Proposes Renaming Telugu University After Suravaram Pratap Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced that the Sri Potti Sriramulu Telugu University will be renamed as Suravaram Pratap Reddy Telugu University. He stated that this decision was made to streamline administrative processes following the state's bifurcation and to eliminate confusion caused by institutions with the same name in both states.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, CM Revanth Reddy clarified that the renaming proposal was put forward after reviewing the policies and decisions made by the government over the past decade.

Honouring Telangana’s Legacy

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government holds deep respect for Potti Sriramulu, acknowledging his sacrifice in the struggle for Andhra Pradesh’s separation from the Madras Presidency. However, he emphasised the need to commemorate Telangana’s prominent figures by naming institutions after them.

Revanth Reddy cited several instances where universities were renamed post-bifurcation to reflect regional identities. Andhra Pradesh continues to retain NTR University of Health Sciences, whereas Telangana renamed its counterpart as Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences. Similarly, the Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University in Andhra Pradesh led to the renaming of Telangana’s counterpart as Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University. The horticultural university in Telangana was named after Konda Laxman Bapuji, while the veterinary university was named after former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

Addressing Concerns

CM Revanth Reddy dismissed concerns that these name changes were intended to disrespect historical figures. He pointed out that continuing with identical names in both states could lead to administrative confusion. He also criticised attempts to spread misinformation about the government’s intentions.

Highlighting Suravaram Pratap Reddy’s contributions, the Chief Minister recalled that he played a key role in promoting Telangana’s literary and cultural heritage. He spearheaded the Telangana movement through Golkonda magazine and published a collection featuring 354 Telangana poets, countering claims that Telangana lacked a distinct linguistic identity.

Further Proposals

Revanth Reddy also proposed renaming the Charlapalli Railway Station after Potti Sriramulu to honour his sacrifices. He urged Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay to take the initiative on this matter.

Additionally, he suggested renaming the nature cure hospital in Balkampet after former Chief Minister K. Rosaiah, recognising his contributions to public service. He also announced plans to install Rosaiah’s statue at the hospital in commemoration of his legacy.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister reaffirmed that these decisions were made in the broader interest of the state’s administration and identity, rather than for personal or political motives.