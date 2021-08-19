Telangana: Covid vaccination certificate must at all public places

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, in a bid to achieve the status of 100 percent vaccinated state, has decided to restrict the movement of people above 18 in public places if they do not possess a Covid vaccinated certificate issued by the Union Health Ministry.

In view of the hesitancy among certain sections of the people who have not been coming forward to get vaccinated, the State government decided to deploy mobile vaccination units across the State.

According to officials, to date 1.65 crore people (out of 2.2 crore above 18 years) have been vaccinated. The government would now reach out to the rest, according to Director of Health G Srinivas Rao. As of now, presenting vaccination certificates at public places like amusement parks, restaurants, big malls and supermarkets will be in force, he added.