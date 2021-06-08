Telangana: Government Extends Lockdown For 10 Days And Extends Relaxation Time To 5 PM

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister KCR was held at Pragati Bhavan today. The cabinet took a key decision on the lockdown. The lockdown is extended for another 10 days in the state. Also, the government offered lockdown relaxation from 6 am to 5 pm. It also gave one-hour grace period till 6 PM for the people to reach their homes. In particular, the Cabinet met on the 30th of last month on the third instalment of lockdown. They facilitated relaxation from 6 AM to 1 PM. It then allowed for an hour to reach the houses. It has been running since the 31st of last month.



The cabinet is met again for further action as the third instalment lockdown is coming to an end. With the regulations currently in force, shops and shopping malls are running until one 1 PM. Thus, the cabinet has decided to further provide relaxations in the wake of the declining number of corona cases at present. Relaxation hours were given from 6 AM to 5 PM and the lockdown timings go from 6 PM to 6 AM in the morning.



On the other hand, Officials from the Medical and Health department have decided to continue the same lockdown rules in Satthupalli, Madhira, Nalgonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Devarakonda, Munugode and Miryalaguda Assembly constituencies. The Covid-19 cases still didn't come under control in these areas thus, the lockdown will extend for another 10 days in these areas following the existing rules itself.



Well, the cabinet also decided to sanction 4,46,169 pending ration card applications and ordered officials to complete the process in within 15 days.



On the other hand, in the last 24 hours, 1897 new corona cases were reported in Telangana. The state health department has released a health bulletin a few minutes ago. Corona tests were performed on 1,33,134 people in the last 24 hours and 2982 people have been discharged and so far 5,67,285 have been discharged. In the past 24 hours, 15 people have died from corona infection and so far 3409 people have died. Till today, 1,61,27,372 people in Telangana have undergone corona tests while 182 corona positive cases were reported under GHMC today.